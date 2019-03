Sarah Bailey, Owner of the Wild Bird Center of Greer, cut the ribbon Friday, March 22, to celebrated the Grand Opening at 423 The Parkway, Greer, along with (from l to r) Cathy Griffin, Josh Shaffer with the Greer chamber, Sandy Miller, Claire Altman and John Mansure.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.