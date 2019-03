The Taylors Fire and Sewer District (TFSD) and Renewal Water Resources (ReWa) are working to address inflow and infiltration (I&I) in the area’s wastewater collection system, but the two entities are proposing different solutions.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.