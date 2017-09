First responders rescued a man from a vehicle last Thursday afternoon after it collided with an oncoming train. The incident, which entrapped the driver of a white SUV, occurred on North Line Street at around 1:45 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries were unknown at press time.

