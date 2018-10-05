Voters must register by May 13 to vote in statewide primaries

To help ensure voters are prepared for the June 12 Statewide Primaries and June 26 Primary Runoffs, the State Election Commission wants to remind South Carolinians of the fast-approaching voter registration deadline.

To vote in the 2018 statewide primaries and runoffs, residents must be registered by Sunday, May 13.

Anyone not currently registered to vote in their county of residence must register by the deadline, including those in the following categories:

·Anyone not registered who will be 18-years-old on or before November 6, 2018

·Any voter who has moved to a new county and has not registered there

·Anyone who has moved from another state and has not yet registered in South Carolina

For those unsure about their registration status, visit scVOTES.org and click “Check My Registration.”

Voters have various options to register before the deadline:

·Register online at scVOTES.org before midnight on Sunday (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).

·Register using the My scVOTES mobile application before midnight on Sunday, available now in the Apple and Google Play stores (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).

·Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:

o By fax (must be received before midnight, Sunday, May 13).

o By email attachment (must be received before midnight, Sunday, May 13).

o By mail (must be postmarked by Monday, May 14). Because Post Offices are closed on the day of the deadline, mailed applications will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, May 14. This is the only exception to the May 13 deadline.

·Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 11 for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours. Get contact information for your county voter registration office at scVOTES.org.