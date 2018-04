Pelham First hosting

interactive exhibit

Pelham First Baptist Church will host Along the Silk Road: An Interactive Exhibit & Prayer Journey from April 11-27.

The exhibit will give locals an opportunity to learn about people and cultures stretching westward from China through the heart of Central Asia.

