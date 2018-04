Apalache Baptist

To have April activities

A covered dish supper is on the calendar for the Golden Hearts April 10 at the church Christian Life Center (CLC) at 6 p.m.

The guest for the night is “Preacher Puckett with his Bucket” (Rev Henry Johnson, former Pastor of ABC).

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.