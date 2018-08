Greer First Baptist

Gives back

Greer First GIVES is having a special event on Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Greer City Park.

Neighbors will enjoy food, games, face painting and more.

A prayer station will be available as well as school supplies for the kids.

