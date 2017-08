Golf Tournament

Renamed this year

The Doug Bortone Memorial Golf Tournament for Missions has been renamed from the Annual Tee It Up For Toronto Golf Tournament. The fifth annual golf tournament for missions is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 16.

