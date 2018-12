Golden Hearts to end year with party

To end the Golden Hearts 2018 activities, a New Year’s Eve Party is scheduled on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. in the CLC at Apalache Baptist Church.

Seniors are asked to bring finger foods, sandwiches, chips and dip, etc.

Drinks and chicken will be provided.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.