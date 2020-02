Glad Tidings to host

Gospel singing

Glad Tidings Tabernacle A/G will have a Southern Gospel singing with the group Two by Faith at the church on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m.

The church is located at 100 Oneal Rd in Greer.

Pastor Adrian Willard and Pastor Karen Carpenter invite everyone to come worship with them.

