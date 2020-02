Fairview Baptist to host Night to Shine

Fairview Baptist Church is hosting Night to Shine on Friday, Feb. 7, from 6-9 p.m.

Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and is a prom night experience, centered on God’s loce, for people with special needs.

