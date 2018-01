Golden Hearts to have

Covered Dish Supper

A “Souper Bowl” supper is on the calendar for the seniors in the CLC at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Soup/Stews and cornbread are on the menu for this meal.

The senior adults will go bowling in the CLC.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.