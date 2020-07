Local churches plan VBS

Burnsview Baptist Church is holding VBS on July 12-16, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Northwood Baptist

Northwood Baptist Church is holding VBS on July 26-29, from 6:30-8 p.m. at 888 Ansel School Road in Greer.

For more information, contact Suzanne Rogers at (864) 616-6494.