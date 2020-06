New Jerusalem to have Summer Camp

New Jerusalem Baptist Church is having Summer Camp June 8 through August 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages five to 12.

The camp will feature study time for reading and math as well as movies, games and field trips.

For more information, call 877-9779 and leave a message.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.