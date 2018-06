Three churches partner

For VBS 2018

Maple Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Hope Chapel and Lord of Glory Full Gospel Church are presenting Vacation Bible School “24/7: Jesus Makes a Way Every Day” this week through June 14, from 6-8:15 p.m. at Maple Creek.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.