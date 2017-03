Spring revival

at Zion Assembly

Zion Assembly Church of God, located at 209 St. Mark Rd. in Taylors, will host a spring revival from March 5-11 with evangelist Pamela Jones.

Jones will speak in the Sunday morning service at 11:15 a.m. The services on Monday through Saturday are set for 7 p.m.

