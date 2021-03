Abner Creek to host Marriage Conference

Abner Creek Baptist Church is hosting a 2021 Marriage Conference with special speaker Dr. Jim Newheiser the weekend of March 26-27, 2021.

Friday hours will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Saturday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.