Shooting Tournament set for May 18

A B.B. Shooting Tournament, annual Boy Scout benefit, is set for Saturday, May 18, starting at 8 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 627 Taylors Road.

Entry fee is $5, and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third shooters.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.