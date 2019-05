Milford Baptist to hold VBS

Milford Baptist Church, located at 1282 Milford Church Rd in Greer, is hosting their Vacation Bible School (VBS) kickoff on Sunday, June 9, from 5-7 p.m. with water slides, games and popsicles.

