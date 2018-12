Fairview Baptist hosting Christmas Tour

Fairview Baptist Church, located at 4305 Locust Hill Road, Taylor, is hosting “The Best of Travis Cottrell Christmas Live Tour” on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit fairviewgreer.org or call 877-1881.

