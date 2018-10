Fall Bazaar set for Oct. 13

Liberty Hill Methodist Church is hosting a Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 301 Liberty Hill Road, Greer.

Featured items include homemade baked goods, jams, jellies, pickles, soup, lots of craft items, casseroles and more, and there will be a silent auction.

