Disaster Relief Training set for Oct. 24

Due to previous training being full, Three Rivers Baptist Association will have another training on Saturday, October 24, from 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Marietta First Baptist Church. There will be limited enrollment of 75 due to social distancing.

