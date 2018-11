Fairview Baptist to host Christmas Tour

Fairview Baptist Church, located at 4305 Locust Hill Road, Taylor, is hosting “The Best of Travis Cottrell Christmas Live Tour” on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available on Nov. 1.

General Admission is $10 or $15 online.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.