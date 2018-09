Apalache Baptist seniors to take trip

A one day trip is scheduled Sept. 17 for the “Golden Hearts” to travel to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC.

The group will take a tour at 11:30 a.m. and also have lunch at the Library.

The seniors plan to go out to eat at 6 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Zaxby’s in Greer.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.