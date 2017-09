Apalache Baptist

‘Golden Hearts’

A one day trip is scheduled Sept. 22 for the “Golden Hearts” men to visit NASCAR race shops in NC.

The men will be visiting the following race shops: Penske Racing, JR Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Dale Earnhardt Inc., and Hendrick Motorsports.

