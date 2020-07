Registration is open for Taylors First Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School (VBS), which will take place August 9-12 for children ages three through fifth grade.

The biggest change is the time, which will be from 6:15-8:15 p.m. each evening.

Register at taylorsfbc.org/life-stages/children.

