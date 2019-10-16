Springwell to host Candy Dash
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 11:21 Katie C. Smith
Springwell will host its second annual Candy Dash on Oct. 32.
The community outreach provides parents and children with a one-stop opportunity to rack-up candy for Halloween.
Springwell will host its second annual Candy Dash on Oct. 32.
The community outreach provides parents and children with a one-stop opportunity to rack-up candy for Halloween.
317 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
P.O. Box 70 Greer, SC 29652
Phone: 1-864-877-2076