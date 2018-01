The North Greenville men’s basketball team completed a regular season sweep of Limestone last week, following a game-winning buzzer beater by Roderick Howell.

Four Crusaders scored double-digit points, led by DJ Brooks with 17, during the 65-64 victory.

