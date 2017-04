The Europeans dominated the Volvo Car Open in Charleston over the weekend, with no Americans advancing past the quarterfinals. Sunday’s championship featured two 19-year-olds, with Daria Kasatkina besting Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1 for her first professional tournament title. Pictured above is Laura Siegemund, and right is Ostapenko.

