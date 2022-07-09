Angel Heart of Hope sets September fundraisers

With September being childhood cancer awareness month, Angel Heart of Hope is giving back for research.

All donations raised in the month of September will be donated to the Osteosarcoma Institute and MUSC.

One way supporters can donate is by filling out surveys; two dollars will be donated for each survey completed. Those who sign up with accounts can complete up to 75 surveys. To start doing surveys, anyone can text CONTRIBUTE to 90412 or visit https://hundredx.com/contributewithoutcash.

In addition, a BBQ pick up dinner fundraiser event, sponsored by eXp Realty, is set for Thursday, September 22, from 5-7 p.m., at 812 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, to benefit Angel Heart of Hope.

Tickets, which are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10, must be purchased prior to the event by the deadline of Sept. 18.

All proceeds will be awarded to Osteosarcoma Institute and MUSC for pediatric cancer cure research.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=74LZW6SRHA5TE.

“I am so excited to raise money for pediatric cancer cure research,” said Brenda Muntean, President and Co-Founder of Bella Muntean–Angel Heart of Hope ministry. “Children with cancer definitely deserve more than 4 cents of every 1.00 that the government funds for cancer research. I will keep fighting for these children.”

Bella Muntean Angel Heart of Hope is also registered and may be requested as a recipient of United Way through place of employment paychecks. Unfortunately, United Way will not be able to release donor information any more but feel free to contact Angel Heart of Hope.

In addition, support for Angel Heart of Hope can come from making the organization a “Amazon Smile” charity during purchases.

Amazon Smile program has two parts to it: (1) Purchase from the wish list to help with donations or (2) simply shop as usual on Amazon Smile and a percentage of purchases will be donated.

Another way to support the nonprofit Angel Heart of Hope is purchasing Hera Lainey’s song in Bella’s memory called “Some People Never.” All proceeds from this song will be donated to Angel Heart of Hope.

For more information, visit https://www.heralainey.com/.

The Bella Muntean Angel Heart of Hope Ministry is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

For more information on the ministry, visit www.angelheartofhope.org.

