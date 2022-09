Countybank recently announced that Lori Bell, Brandon Calhoun, Sherri Scearce, and Rich Vaughan have been appointed Vice President; Joe Keaton and Heather McGee have been appointed Assistant Vice President; and Shelley Shealy and Julia Simmons have been appointed Banking Officers by the Countybank Board of Directors.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.