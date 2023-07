Despite concerns raised by a dozen neighboring residents during a Public Hearing, a charter school proposal for 1263 Kist Road in Greer was approved 4-2 at last week’s Board of Zoning and Appeals (BZA) meeting. The request was for special exception to allow the school’s use in R-20 Residential District zoning.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.