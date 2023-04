True Life Church to hold yard sale April 29

On April 29, True Life Church is hosting a yard sale at 12924 E. Wade Hampton Blvd. in Duncan.

The sale begins at 8:30 a.m. and will feature wall hangings, kitchen items, desks, d├ęcor, exercise equipment, furniture, bikes, jewelry chests, a tub and toilet, and much more.

