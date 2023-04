Memorial UMC sets

special event dates

Memorial United Methodist Church will hold several special events in the coming days to celebrate Easter.

Remaining services include:

April 6: Holy Thursday Service, 7 p.m.

April 9: Easter Sunday Service, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.



