Groveland Church

to hold Family Fun fest

Groveland Baptist Church will hold a free Family Fun Fest on Friday, Aug. 4, 6-8:30 p.m.

The event will include food and snacks, inflatables, pony rides, face painting, a ventriloquist, and more.

Groveland is located at 2 Groveland Drive in Taylors.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.