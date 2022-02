El Bethel to host

Wild Game Supper

El Bethel Baptist Church is hosting a Wild Game Supper on Saturday, February 26, at 6 p.m., at 313 Jones Avenue, Greer.

Sponsored by Fishers of Men, Men’s Ministry, the evening will include wild game appetizers, a hot dog supper and door prizes.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.