Heart of Worship

hosts women’s conference

Heart of Worship in Greer is hosting their “Arise from the Ashes My Daughter” Women’s Conference 2023, on July 27 and 28, at 7 p.m., as well as the 29th at 1 p.m.

Many anointed speakers and singers will be in each service.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.