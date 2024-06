Praise Cathedral plans

Father’s Day Car Show

Praise Cathedral will hold a Father’s Day Car Show on Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be awards for the top 20 cars and a People’s Choice award.

The event will include music, food trucks, and a time of celebrating fathers.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.