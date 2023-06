New River Gospel

Bluegrass Concert

The New River Gospel Bluegrass band is having a concert at Liberty Hill Methodist Church at 301 Liberty Hill Road in Greer on June 10, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event begins at 5 p.m., and hotdog plates will be available for $5 until 6 p.m.



