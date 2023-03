Eager concert

planned for March 26

Stephen Eager and Friends will perform in concert on Sunday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. at Forestville Baptist Church.

The concert is a charitable event to support Arborway Community Church in Jamaica Plain, MA.

Admission is free, but a love offering will be received.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.