El Bethel to hold

Spring Fair April 1

El Bethel Baptist Church will hold a Spring Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will feature 30 vendors and crafters with wares including wood crafts, wreaths, homemade soaps, cakes, boutique clothing, and more.



