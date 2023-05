Praise Cathedral

to hold Veteran event

Praise Cathedral will hold a veteran Ministry Celebration and Prayer service on Thursday, May 18, from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will feature devotions, encouragement, prayer, and celebrating God’s work among veterans across the upstate. A meal will be served.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.