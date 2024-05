Resurrection Church

lists upcoming events

On June 1, Resurrection Church is hosting a men’s breakfast from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This lunch is for the men of Rizen Church, time for fellowship white food and coffee.

You can register for this event under the calendar tab at rezfaith.com.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.