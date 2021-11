Maple Creek to host

Thanksgiving Dinner

Maple Creek Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a Church & Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 21, at 12 p.m. with free clothing, dinner and fellowship.

The church is located at 609 South Main Street, Greer.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.