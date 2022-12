Taylors First to hold

Christmas events

Taylors First Baptist Church is holding a Christmas service entitled “There is another King” on December 1 at 7:30 p.m. and December 4 at 10 a.m.

A Children’s Musical: “A Christmas Yarn” will take place on December 11 at 6 p.m.



