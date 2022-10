Mountain View

to host BBQ dinner

Mountain View United Methodist Men will host a BBQ dinner with entertainment by Hightop Mountain Harmony on Saturday, October 8, from 6-8 p.m., at 6525 Mt. View Road, Taylors.

Donations will support missions.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.