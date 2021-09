New Hope Freedom

to hold ‘This is my city’

New Hope Freedom is having their “This Is My City” event on Friday, September 17, at 7 p.m., in the parking lot at 109 W. Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer.

Seating will be available, but bringing a lawn chair is recommended. Free food, worship, and a message is planned.

