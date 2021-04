With Greer Planning Commission’s initial approval, the City of Greer is reducing the threshold from 100 to 50 trips to trigger a transportation impact analysis (TIA).

Monday night, commissioners approved MISC 21-02, Text Changes to Land Development Regulations (LDR).

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.