Correction: “In Greer We Trust?” Pt. 1 originally ran in the April 17 publication of The Greer Citizen and incorrectly stated that The Greer Citizen had reached out to the City Administrator and was awaiting comment. The first email to the city’s public information office was made on April 18. We regret this error.

