Veterans dinner

set for April 13

The second Veteran’s Last Patrol Dinner will be held Thursday, April 13, from 6-8 p.m., at the Cannon Center and Greer City Hall.

Join for a Dinner and Silent Auction honoring America’s veterans.

Special guest speaker is MG (ret.) James Livingston, USMC, Medal of Honor recipient.



